Everything Old Is New Again #723: JBL’s L100 Speaker Systems

By Scott James
September 18, 2018 04:57 pm
Almost fifty years ago, the James B. Lansing outfit released its soon-to-be-iconic L-100 home speaker systems, which were based on the killer 4310 Pro Studio monitors (I can’t recall working in a radio station over the past 30 years or so which didn’t have at least a couple 4310s). They had awe-inspiring sound quality for a fairly decent price, doing especially well with rock music, and their black, blue, or orange Quadrex foam grilles — which absolutely shrieked 70s cool — were the fashionable icing on the cake which helped them become the best selling speaker systems of the 70s.

JBL has now resurrected them in the form of the L-100 Classic, but they’re a tad more expensive than they were back then: $US4,000 a pair — although as nearly as I can determine, that’s about the same as their 1970 cost when inflation is factored in. A quick Bing search turns up a few of them for sale on various online souks for about a grand a pair; it would be interesting to hear an A/B test between the old and new models.

The Stuff:

  • Retro design with iconic JBL styling and vintage Quadrex foam grille in a choice of three colors: black, orange or blue
  • Genuine satin walnut wood veneer enclosure with black painted front and rear panels
  • 12-inch white cone, pure pulp woofer with cast frame
  • 5-inch pure pulp cone midrange
  • 1-inch titanium dome tweeter
  • Bass-reflex design with front-firing port
  • High-frequency and mid-frequency L-pad attenuators

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

