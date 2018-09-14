New Music From Smashing Pumpkins: Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

The eleventh album from Smashing Pumpkins will drop Friday November 16, marking the first time in more than twenty years that original founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder appear together on an album.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun includes Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), the followup to Solara, which was released in June. The new single channels late 70s Pumpkins, and the video shows Corgan’s handwriting transcribing the lyrics.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo