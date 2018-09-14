Saanich Police put clamps down on homeless camp

Saanich police say they continue to enforce park bylaw rules in the wake of the dismantling of the tent city at Regina Park.

As of 5pm on Thursday evening, all campers were shut out of the park while the District says it starts remediation of the property.

Today at 845AM we were at Rudd Park in #saanich speaking with people who were seeking overnight shelter. There were around 10-12 tents & people were informed of the Parks Bylaw https://t.co/ti8u70jMyt pic.twitter.com/VEsG8yLgC6 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 14, 2018

Some campers spent Thursday night at Rudd Park which is a nearby green space.

Police say there were allowing the residents back inside Regina Park on Friday to gather some belongings that were vacated on Thursday.

Police say they will stay on site at Regina Park until they are satisfied campers won’t return.

Most people that had been seeking shelter overnight in #Saanich Rudd Park had been encamped at Regina Park. Today we’ll be escorting people into Regina Park, from the Regina Ave entrance between 10-2, to retrieve their remaining belongings. pic.twitter.com/dI6pvSV9Cx — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 14, 2018

Police say they are reminding the homeless that there are over 100 parks in the district where they can seek temporary shelter.

Overall costs associated with policing the area aren’t yet known.