new Lenny Kravitz song & video, ‘It’s Enough’

Lenny Kravitz’s recently released his 11th album, Raise Vibration. One of the tracks on the album is “It’s Enough”.

A NSFW (Not Safe For Work viewing) video for the song has powerful images that are both uplifting and depressing.

The video is definitely thought provoking.

Some of the lyrics give you an idea about some the video’s visuals:

When will the desire for love

Outweigh the desire for power?

When will we face the truth

And allow our hearts to flower?

For the planet, for the people

For every living thing upon this world

For destruction (destruction) and the hatred (oh, the hatred)

Is about to take us down for good



Why has all the food become modified?

Pushing all your drugs just to keep us high

While the media propagates the lie

"What's funny is that when I first wrote the song, it was a punk rock song, believe it or not," Kravitz said. "It came out like the Ramones, and it was very angry. Same lyrics, though. Then my daughter heard it [and] she was like, 'I don't really dig it.'

"She said, 'Nah, I don't really like the punk rock thing.' She thought it was cliche somewhat; I don't want to put words in her mouth. So I thought about it, and it got re-imagined doing it with this funky groove and driving bass line, but me singing the lyrics very softly. I feel it made the message even more powerful. So Zoe was 100 percent right. It was cool. I took advice from my kid and she pointed me in the right direction."

You can watch the "It's Enough" video below.