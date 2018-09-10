Skip to Content
Drink Up: The Third Annual Christmas Craft Beer Show

By Scott James
-
September 10, 2018 10:20 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Christmas Craft Beer Show returns to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday November 30 and Saturday December 01, featuring a fantastic selection of brews guaranteed to get you feeling festive well ahead of time. It’s a great way to find out what’s new at your favorite craft breweries and sample some of their finest wares.

Tickets are on sale now, and there’s more info about the Christmas Craft Beer Show right over here. Note that this is (of course) a 19+ event.

Love, Dr. Scott James

