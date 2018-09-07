QMS September 10th.

Win tickets to Potted Potter – The Unauthorised Harry Experience on Friday, October 5th at McPherson Playhouse (and of course perhaps the cash) on Money In A Minute at 7:15AM.

Win gift cards to Big Wheel Burger by vanquishing Ed’s Polka Monster at 8:15AM.

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Here are the numbers for the Friday, September 7th draw: 7,9,18,22,26,28,42.

As an added bonus for the next couple of weeks, we are doing an Alice Cooper themed edition of the dryer. Ed’s buddy down in Arizona sent us some Alice Cooper scratch and wins so we are going to scratch one Alice Cooper ticket each week and share anything we win with our valued 9 listeners! Alas, we won nothing on the Alice ticket for Friday, September 7th.