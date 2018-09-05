Fleetwood Mac Drop In On Ellen DeGeneres With Their New Lineup

It seems that the recent drama which saw Lindsey Buckingham exiting stage left from Fleetwood Mac after a disagreement regarding touring hasn’t impacted their operational efficiency. The band made their first appearance with new guitarists Mike “Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers” Campbell and Neil “Crowded House and Split Enz” Finn on the Ellen DeGeneres Show today, and proceeded to show everyone that they still have what it takes.

Fleetwood Mac Version — uh — let’s go with 3.1 — breezed through The Chain and Gypsy in a bit of a warmup for their North American tour, which will launch in Tulsa Oklahoma next month, and will see them on the road for a 52-gig trek which will wrap in April of next year.

As well as marking their first outing with the new personnel, the performance was their very first time on Ellen.

