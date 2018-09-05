Fire department says fire at tent city started by cigarette

The fire that destroyed a tent at the homeless encampment in Saanich was started by the careless use of a cigarette.

This is according the Saanich Fire Department’s investigation at Regina Park.

The fire broke out at around noon on Sunday.

Fire investigators say a smoldering smoke was left on top of combustible items in a tent.

No one was injured in the fire.

The District of Saanich is currently awaiting a court decision on whether an injunction to have the camp dismantled for good will granted.

