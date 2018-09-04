The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 090618 -- Fire 'N Burning

They’re going to be stoking the fires this weekend at Esquimalt’s Bullen Park for one of the tastiest events of the year: Ribfest. The sixth annual edition will feature a whole weekend’s worth of barbecued ribs, live music, craft beer and cider and much more — and admission is free. Ribfest starts Friday at noon, and there’s more info over here.

Since those ribs are going to be grilling to a tender turn over well-tended fires, we’ll go with fire and burning songs on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

If there’s one in particular you’d like to hear, get in touch and I’ll see what I can do for you. My number is 250 475 100.3, and Rockline Theme Thursday launches just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

