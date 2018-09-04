QMS September 4th.

Play “This, That Or The Other” at 6:40AM for tickets to Cirque du Soleil Corteo.

Win tickets to Headstones at Capital Ball Room (and of course perhaps the cash) on Money In A Minute at 7:15AM.

Win gift cards to New York Fries by vanquishing Ed’s Polka Monster at 8:15AM.

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Sorry no win on the Friday, August 31st draw.