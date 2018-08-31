Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Join Scott James In The Q’s Rack Shack To Win Your Ribfest Food Vouchers

By Scott James
-
August 31, 2018 09:26 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Join Scott James In The Q's Rack Shack To Win Your Ribfest Food Vouchers

The sixth annual Esquimalt Ribfest kicks off Friday September 07 at Bullen Park, with three days’ worth of fabulous ribs, live music, the beverage garden and much more — and admission is free. Is it tasty? Oh, it’s multiple levels of tasty.

Tuesday September 04 through Friday September 07, I’m going to open up The Q’s Rack Shack each day at 1020am and tell you what’s cooking on the grill. Text me at 250 475 100.3, tell me what’s cookin’, and you’ll have a shot at winning those vouchers in the random draw just before 2pm.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Contests posts via RSS

Report A Typo Or An Error

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More