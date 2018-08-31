Skip to Content
Training accident delays ferries for start of long weekend

By Art Aronson
-
August 31, 2018 11:42 am
B.C. Ferries had to cancel four sailings Friday morning between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay because of a training accident.

The C.B.C is reporting two workers fell 15 metres into the water during a safety drill on the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

The crew were lowering a rescue boat into the water when something went wrong with the cable brake.

The workers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The affected sailings include:

  • 7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

Anyone with a reservation on the cancelled sailings will get an automatic refund and will be accommodated on the next available sailing.

