Training accident delays ferries for start of long weekend

B.C. Ferries had to cancel four sailings Friday morning between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay because of a training accident.
The C.B.C is reporting two workers fell 15 metres into the water during a safety drill on the Spirit of Vancouver Island.
The crew were lowering a rescue boat into the water when something went wrong with the cable brake.
The workers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The affected sailings include:
- 7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
Anyone with a reservation on the cancelled sailings will get an automatic refund and will be accommodated on the next available sailing.