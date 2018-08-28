Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 083018 — WTF

By Scott James
-
August 28, 2018 05:57 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 083018 -- WTF

Just after 8am Thursday August 30, Ed Bain‘s going to have a WTF moment. What exactly that WTF moment is remains to be seen, but all will be revealed soon enough on The Q Morning Show.

With that in mind, on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, it’s going to be pretty wide open: we’ll be looking for rock songs, the titles of which begin with “W” or “T” or “F“.

I’m told there are a few.

If there’s one in particular you’d like to hear, get in touch and I’ll see what I can do for you. My number is 250 475 100.3, and Rockline Theme Thursday launches just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

