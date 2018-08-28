Police arrest two people after stolen car seized in Esquimalt

Victoria police say they’re recommending seven charges against two people after a stolen car was seized by officers in Esquimalt.

Police say on August 21st officers checked on the well-being of two people who were passed out in a car and asked them to step out of the vehicle.

Police say the driver started the car and reversed it in an attempt to flee, before driving at high speed toward a police vehicle and stopping it at the last moment.

Police say the suspect then fled down a dead-end road before officers arrested him, and officers also arrested the female suspect a short time later.