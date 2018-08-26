Win Your Blues Bash Tickets With Scott James’ Blue Song On The Q

Blues Bash is back, Friday August 31 through Monday September 03, with free performances every day from noon til 5pm at Ship Point, and evening ticketed shows at Ship Point and The Rubber Boot Club; all of your 25th annual Blues Bash info is right over here.

Davina And The Vagabonds bring high energy New Orleans charm to Ship Point Sunday September 02, and I have your tickets for that show all this week (Monday August 27 through Friday August 31). Listen for the Blue Song between 10am and 11am, be caller nine at 250 475 100.3, and you’ll be bluesin’ it up with a friend, courtesy of Mr. Q.

Monday’s Blue Song : John Fogerty — Blue Boy

: John Fogerty — Blue Boy Tuesday’s Blue Song : Powder Blues Band — Boppin’ With The Blues

: Powder Blues Band — Boppin’ With The Blues Wednedsay’s Blue Song : Bachman-Turner Overdrive — Blue Collar

: Bachman-Turner Overdrive — Blue Collar Thursday’s Blue Song : Gary Moore — Still Got The Blues

: Gary Moore — Still Got The Blues Friday’s Blue Song : Lou Gramm — Midnight Blue

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Contests posts via RSS



Report A Typo or Error