Netflix Canada Comings & Goings September 2018

Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, warm sweaters, apple cinnamon anything, and leaves changing colours. Signs of fall. Another sign is all the TV shows and blockbusters headed to Netflix in September.
Let’s start with what’s headed out the proverbial door:
September 1
- 13 Going on 30
- How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Pitch Perfect 2
September 17
- Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
- Star Trek Beyond
September 30
- Jurassic World
So much is headed our way this Autumn, here’s how it’s looking:
September 1
- Death at a Funeral
- Family Guy Season 16
- The Flash Season 1-4
- Hancock
- The Hollars
- Kramer vs Kramer
- La Catedral del Mar
- Labyrinth
- Legend
- Monkey Twins
- Mr. Sunshine
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Sisters
September 2
- Quantico Season 3
September 4
- Marvel Studio’s Black Panther
September 5
- A Million Ways To Die in the West
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Bridesmaids
- Drag Me To Hell
- Fear
- Land of the Lost
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Neighbors
- Paul
September 6
- Once Upon a Time Season 7
September 7
- Atypical Season 2
- Cable Girls Season 3
- City of Joy
- First and Last
- Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
- Next Gen
- Sierra Burgess is a Loser
- Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters Season 2
September 9
- Wynonna Earp Season 2
September 11
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
- The Resistance Banker
September 12
- Jane
- On My Skin
September 14
- American Vandal Season 2
- The Angel
- Archer Season 9
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Season 1
- Bleach
- BoJack Horseman Season 5
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches
- The Dragon Prince
- Ingobernable Season 2
- The Land of the Steady Habits
- Last Hope
- Norm Macdonald Has a Show
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
September 17
- The Witch
September 18
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
September 20
- The Good Place Season 2
September 21
- Battlefish
- Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
- The Good Cop
- Gotham Season 4
- Hilda
- Maniac: Limited Series
- Nappily Ever After
- Quincy
September 23
- The Walking Dead Season 8
September 25
- Disney’s a Wrinkle in Time
- Marvel Studio’s Iron Man 2
September 26
- Lethal Weapon Season 2
- Norsemen Season 2
- This is Us Season 2
September 27
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 14
September 28
- Chef’s Table Volume 5
- Forest of Piano
- Hold the Dark
- Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 2
- Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
- Lost Song
- Made in Mexico
- Skylanders Academy Season 3
- The 3rd Eye
- Two Catalonias
September 29
- The Exorcist Season 2
September 30
- Annihilation
- Sherlock Gnomes
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
