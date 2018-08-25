Netflix Canada Comings & Goings September 2018

Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, warm sweaters, apple cinnamon anything, and leaves changing colours. Signs of fall. Another sign is all the TV shows and blockbusters headed to Netflix in September.

Let’s start with what’s headed out the proverbial door:

September 1

13 Going on 30

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Pitch Perfect 2

September 17

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Star Trek Beyond

September 30

Jurassic World

So much is headed our way this Autumn, here’s how it’s looking:

September 1

Death at a Funeral

Family Guy Season 16

The Flash Season 1-4

Hancock

The Hollars

Kramer vs Kramer

La Catedral del Mar

Labyrinth

Legend

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Sisters

September 2

Quantico Season 3

September 4

Marvel Studio’s Black Panther

September 5

A Million Ways To Die in the West

The Adjustment Bureau

Bridesmaids

Drag Me To Hell

Fear

Land of the Lost

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

Paul

September 6

Once Upon a Time Season 7

September 7

Atypical Season 2

Cable Girls Season 3

City of Joy

First and Last

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess is a Loser

Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters Season 2

September 9

Wynonna Earp Season 2

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

September 12

Jane

On My Skin

September 14

American Vandal Season 2

The Angel

Archer Season 9

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Season 1

Bleach

BoJack Horseman Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Dragon Prince

Ingobernable Season 2

The Land of the Steady Habits

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

September 17

The Witch

September 18

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

September 20

The Good Place Season 2

September 21

Battlefish

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan

The Good Cop

Gotham Season 4

Hilda

Maniac: Limited Series

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

September 23

The Walking Dead Season 8

September 25

Disney’s a Wrinkle in Time

Marvel Studio’s Iron Man 2

September 26

Lethal Weapon Season 2

Norsemen Season 2

This is Us Season 2

September 27

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14

September 28

Chef’s Table Volume 5

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 2

Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Skylanders Academy Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

September 29

The Exorcist Season 2

September 30

Annihilation

Sherlock Gnomes

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: Mtl Blog & mobilesyrup