Here’s A New Tom Petty Video, Possibly Starring You (Or Your Stuff)

Last month, the gang over there at Tom Petty Central put out a call for fans to submit images and video for possible inclusion on a video for one of the tracks on the forthcoming An American Treasure box set, which is due Friday September 28.

The result arrived in my inbox this morning. You And Me (Clubhouse Version) is from Tom’s 2002 album The Last DJ, and it’s jampacked with fan-submitted material from all over the world. Is yours in there somewhere? You’ll need sharp eyes, and slow-speed playback might be your friend.

Love, Dr. Scott James



