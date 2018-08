The B.C. Coroner Service says 134 people died of illicit-drug overdoses in July.

That’s a 25 per cent increase from June.

The latest fatalities are the second-highest figures of any month so far this year, after an all-time monthly high of 162 deaths in March.

The service says about four people fatally overdose every day in the province, which leads the country in illicit-drug deaths.

Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria experienced the highest number of overdoses last month.