An onlineĀ fundraiser has been launched for the man killed in the Malahat crash on Wednesday.

The GoFundMEĀ page identifies Jonathan Seidel as the victim when a sewage truck rolled over in a crash with an SUV just north of Goldstream Park.

According to the write up on the fundraising page, Seidel leaves behind a wife and a two month year-old daughter.

The cause of the crash, which shutdown highway for hours, has not been determined by police yet.

(Photo from GoFundMe page)