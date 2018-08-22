Skip to Content
Sewage truck driver dies in Malahat rollover collision

By Art Aronson
August 22, 2018 09:58 am
The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions north of Goldstream Park because of fatal motor vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the driver of an overturned sewage truck died after a collision with a blue SUV just north of the Goldstream Boathouse at around 8:00am.

The Coroner Service has been called to the scene.

The driver of the SUV was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

West Shore RCMP says there will be lengthy delays. “The cause of the fatal collision is under investigation. The sewage spill prevents travel on the highway. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” says Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP in a release.

The Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Environment are assessing the hazards from the sewage spill. HAZMAT crews are expected complete the cleanup of the sewage and it is expected to take hours.

 

