The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 082318 -- Rain

With almost 600 fires burning around British Columbia, we could use some precipitation (hold the lightning, please), and so could the people out there on the front lines trying to keep those fires under control.

On your Rockline Theme Thursday this week, we’re going to play rock songs with “rain” somewhere in the title. If there’s something in particular you’d like to hear, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. We giddy-up with Rockline Theme Thursday just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

