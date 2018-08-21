Look Out, United States Of America (And America’s Hat): Here Comes Jesse Roper

Noted possessor of feet and awe-inspiringly talented guitar guy Jesse Roper is plotting a fall tour in support of his latest album Access To Infinity. He’ll be heading to the USA for a trio of dates in Washington State beginning Thursday September 20, and will kick off the Great White North leg Friday October 05 in Tofino. The trek will wrap up Friday November 16 in Niagara Falls, and includes a stop in Victoria at the McPherson, Friday October 12.

Says Jesse, “If I could be on the road 364 days a year I would. No joke. I feel alive when I’m on tour. It’s my dream to see the four corners of this crazy planet and have music as my vehicle. I love the road and the road loves me back.”

Fellow Vancouver Islanders Band Of Rascals will provide support. Beginning tomorrow at 10am, email newsletter subscribers have access to a presale, running until Thursday, for the McPherson show.

The Access To Infinity Tour

September 20 Bellingham, WA The Firefly Lounge

September 21 Seattle, WA Barboza

September 22 Port Angeles, WA Arts & Draughts Beer & Wine Festival

October 5 Tofino, BC Tofino Folk Festival

October 12 Victoria, BC McPherson Playhouse

October 16 Penticton, BC The Dream Café w/ Band of Rascals

October 17 Kamloops, BC The Blue Grotto w/ Band of Rascals

October 18 Nelson, BC Spirit Bar w/ Band of Rascals

October 19 Red Deer, AB The Krossing w/ Band of Rascals

October 20 Calgary, AB King Eddy w/ Band of Rascals

October 23 Saskatoon, SK Capitol Music Club w/ Band of Rascals

October 24 Winnipeg, MB The Pyramid Cabaret w/ Band of Rascals

October 26 Edmonton, AB The Aviary w/ Band of Rascals

October 27 Kelowna, BC Fernando’s Pub w/ Band of Rascals

November 7 Ottawa, ON The Rainbow Bistro

November 8 Peterborough, ON Historic Red Dog

November 9 Corbyville, ON Signal Brewery

November 10 Burnstown, ON Neat Coffee Shop

November 14 Hamilton, ON Mills Hardware

November 15 Toronto, ON The Dakota Tavern

November 16 Niagara Falls, ON Taps Brewery

