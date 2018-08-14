Skip to Content
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Cook St

By Art Aronson
-
August 14, 2018 12:50 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
(Photo from Vic-PD)

Victoria police say a motorcyclist is dead after a motor vehicle collison with a car on Monday night

It happened on Cook Street near View street at around 5:30pm.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where police say he was confirmed dead. One other person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria police crash analysts were on scene for hours. Police have yet to comment what happened.

