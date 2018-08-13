Pearl Jam raise 11 million dollars for Seattle’s homeless.

Tip o’ the cap Pearl Jam…

According to Seattle’s KOMO News, the band’s two “Home Away” shows on Wednesday and Friday night raised over 11 million for the city’s homeless, with 90% of the proceeds going to King County organizations.

“This is what those ‘Home Shows’ can do,” said Marty Hartman, director of Mary’s Place. “Literally, bring more people home, out of those cars, out of those tents, up off the sidewalk and give them a safe space to be and get them into their forever home.”

Pearl Jam also paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell and their punk rock roots with a series of guest appearances and covers during the second of two shows at Seattle’s Safeco.

The band debuted their take of Cornell’s 1992 track, “Missing”, midway through the regular set, and delivered Mother Love Bone’s “Crown Of Thorns” during the first encore before being joined by Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil for the MC5 classic, “Kick Out The Jams.”

Sporting a Cornell t-shirt, Thayil returned during the second encores alongside Mudhoney frontman Mark Arm and guitarist Steve Turner for The Stooges 1973 track, “Search And Destroy”, and the Dead Boys’ 1977 classic, “Sonic Reducer.”

~Graham