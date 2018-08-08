Stevie Nicks Returns to American Horror Story + New Trailer

Stevie Nicks appeared as herself on the third season of American Horror Story (Coven), the season of witches in modern times!

Now confirmed, she’s returning for season 8 of AHS: Apocalypse!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is a cross-over between Coven and the first season, Murder House, with returning actors Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts etc.

Here’s the first trailer for AHS: Apocalypse which premieres September 12th on FX.

There’s more info via Ultimate Classic Rock

~Megan