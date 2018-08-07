The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 080918 -- Pet-A-Palooza

If you have a doggo, no doubt said doggo has plans for Saturday August 18 and Sunday August 19, because that’s when Paws On Cook‘s Pet-A-Palooza comes to St. Ann’s Academy from 10am til 4pm each day. Admission is free, and of course it’s a pet friendly event, featuring weiner dog races, a puppy stampede (eek), the Running Of The Bulls, dog dock diving, an off-leash adventure park, treat tasting stations and more. Plus, if you hit up The Q‘s Contests page by this Sunday and send us a pooch picture via the Pet Photo Booth, you could win a package worth $1,500, including dog food for a year.

On your Rockline Theme Thursday this week, we’re going to let the dogs (and all kinds of other beasts) out: we’ll be looking for songs with non-human animals in their titles, and artists with non-human animals in their names. If there’s something in particular you’d like to hear, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. We giddy-up with Rockline Theme Thursday just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



