Slash: It Looks As If There Might Be A New Guns N’ Roses Album In The Works

Slash, who could probably use some sweet sweet album sales revenue following his recent wallet-lightening episode, has hinted that a new Guns N’ Roses album could be forthcoming.

Says Top Hat Man: “It’s been talked about. I think everybody wants to do it, and we’ll just see what happens. We’ve been busy doing this running around the planet.”

Should a new disc appear, it would be the first since the much-maligned Chinese Democracy, which took about 25 years to pop into existence, was primarily slagged when it was released ten years ago, and which I actually enjoyed, although all the manufactured outrage and pearl-clutching could lead one to believe that it was the worst abomination ever. Anyhoo, founding GNR members Duff McKagan and Slash had exited the band in 1997 and 1996, respectively; the last album on which Slash performed was The Spaghetti Incident, in 1993. Later, Axl Rose was the only remaining original member until Slash and McKagan hopped back on board a couple of years ago. The so-called “classic lineup” did a headline gig at Coachella in 2016 before heading out on the Not In This Lifetime Tour, which continues to delight fans of rock and roll and frighten small animals worldwide.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo