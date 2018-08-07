Hey There, Delilah -- Welcome To Television-Land Or Film-Land Or Something

Back in 2006, noted apostrophe-misusers Plain White T’s had a Grammy-nominated hit with a tune which, somewhat ironically, was missing its apostrophe: Hey There Delilah. The track was ostensibly based on a true story, in which lead singer Tom Higgenson was thirsty for a woman named Delilah, told her that he was going to write a song about her, and then actually showed up at her house one day with a CD, according to Genius:

Delilah is a woman named Delilah DiCrescenzo, a one-time Olympic hopeful runner whom singer Tom Higgenson fell for after being introduced by a friend. The two were never romantically involved. [Delilah] was back home in Chicago while on break from school at Columbia University. She had a boyfriend at school, but met a guy at a party who was in this band called the Plain White T’s, and the musician told her he was going to write a song about her. A few months later, Tom Higgenson visited her house to drop off a CD. One of the tracks was called “Hey There Delilah.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that Higgenson, along with a couple of production companies and writer Jeremy Desmon, has turned the tune into a scripted dramedy, and will be pitching it to networks this month, positioning it as a “contemporary fairytale that expands the story within the song.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo