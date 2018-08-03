Victoria Police say they caught a man who is suspected in thefts of hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Mark Ewart is facing three counts of theft under $5000.

It’s alleged Ewart is the man who went to multiple Victoria businesses, distracting the store clerk and while reaching behind the counter to take lottery tickets.

Police say he was caught red handed trying stealing lottery tickets at a business on the 1600 block of Government Street by officers on July 31st.

Police say man arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of lotto tickets

A search warrant of a place on Humbolt Street turned up a stolen scooter and more evidence of his thefts.