full schedule: 2019 World Junior Championships games in Victoria

Hockey Canada has announced the full schedule for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships to be co-hosted in Victoria and Vancouver.



The international tournament will take place from December 26, 2018 to January 5, 2019. Games will be held at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and Rogers Arena.

Victoria hosts two pre-tournament games on Wednesday, December 19th and Friday, December 21st.

Victoria will host Group B, includes Sweden, USA, Finland, Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

Group A in Vancouver will include Canada, Russia, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark.

For full schedule visit the official tournament website.