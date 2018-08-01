Skip to Content
RCMP investigating reports of gunfire between two vehicles in Langford

By Art Aronson
August 01, 2018 11:46 am
West Shore RCMP are investigating reports of gunfire between two vehicles in Langford on Tuesday night.

It reportedly happened near the Ronald Rd and Chan Pl intersection at around 10:00pm.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two vehicles, a dark coloured truck and a white SUV or van exchange gun fire before speeding away toward Sooke Rd.

“”Our investigators are canvassing the area and talking with witnesses to determine what happened. We`re asking anyone with information to come forward to the West Shore RCMP or Victoria Crime Stoppers” says Cst. Matt Baker in a release.

RCMP say they recovered several shell casings from the area.  Major Crimes is investigating the case.

