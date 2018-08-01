RCMP investigating reports of gunfire between two vehicles in Langford

West Shore RCMP are investigating reports of gunfire between two vehicles in Langford on Tuesday night.

It reportedly happened near the Ronald Rd and Chan Pl intersection at around 10:00pm.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two vehicles, a dark coloured truck and a white SUV or van exchange gun fire before speeding away toward Sooke Rd.

“”Our investigators are canvassing the area and talking with witnesses to determine what happened. We`re asking anyone with information to come forward to the West Shore RCMP or Victoria Crime Stoppers” says Cst. Matt Baker in a release.

RCMP say they recovered several shell casings from the area. Major Crimes is investigating the case.