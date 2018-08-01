Linda Hamilton’s In The New Terminator Reboot, And Here’s Our First Look At It

It’s been 27 years since we saw her in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but Linda Hamilton is back, in the latest Terminator instalment.

In the official media release image, she appears together with Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis; word on the street is that Reyes is the lead this time around, playing a young Mexico City woman named Dani Ramos. We’re not sure what Davis’ role is yet.

Official first look at the new #Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. pic.twitter.com/mOz3rxfbAN — Terminator (@Terminator) August 1, 2018

The latest Terminator effort is directed by Tim “Deadpool” Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. Arnold Schwarzenegger will return as The Terminator, because of course, so please have your clothes, your boots, and your motorcycle available in case he needs them again. Production is currently underway, with the film scheduled for release Friday November 22 of next year; it was originally scheduled for July 2019, but was pushed back due to Schwarzenegger’s heart surgery (fun fact: Upon awakening after the operation, his first words were “I’m back.”). According to Cameron, it’s positioned as a direct sequel to Judgment Day.