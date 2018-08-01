Strawberry Fields Will Open To The Public.

A former children’s home in Liverpool that became the inspiration for 1967’s Strawberry Fields Forever will open to the public. First, the facility has to undergo renovations; it will eventually serve as a tourist attraction and support center for youth with learning disabilities.

As a child, John Lennon would hop the wall at Strawberry Field to play with the kids who lived there, and listen to the Salvation Army band. The site, which once included an old Victorian house donated to the charity in 1936, has remained empty since the children’s home closed in 2005.

On hand for the Salvation Army’s groundbreaking at the new site were John Lennon’s sister, Julia Baird and Judy Martin, the widow of Beatles producer George Martin.

“The plan to open Strawberry Field to the public for the first time – so people can see a unique exhibition about the home, how and why the song was written by John, and allow visitors to explore the grounds as John did as a child – is very exciting,” Martin said.

The Salvation Army will not only make the grounds accessible, but plans to build a training and work-placement hub for young people with learning disabilities.

~Graham