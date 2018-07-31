The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 080218 -- Sunfest

Well, we don’t know where that year went, but here we are again: Sunfest is firing up at Laketown Ranch with The Q’s kickoff party Thursday night, Eric Church doing a massive show to wrap it up Sunday night, and a whole weekend’s worth of music and fun in between.

On your Rockline Theme Thursday this week, we’ll go with the Sun theme: the seventy-two million rock songs with “sun” in their titles. If there’s one in particular you’d like to hear, call or text me at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll do my best to play it for you. We giddy-up with Rockline Theme Thursday just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

