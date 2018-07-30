Weezer Covered Toto, And Now It Looks As If Toto Are Going To Return The Favor

Thanks to a Twitter campaign by @weezerafrica, Toto‘s 1982 hit Africa finally got the Weezer treatment (along with Rosanna), and it turned out to be rather good, racking up about 6.5 million views on GooTube.

Subsequently, KROQ in Los Angeles put the challenge out to Toto, suggesting that they redo a Weezer song; Toto’s Steve Lukather just happened to be listening, and revealed that that’s exactly what was happening: the band are doing a cover of Weezer’s Hash Pipe.

Toto performed the tune live and will officially release their version Friday August 10, in order to, according to Lukather, “show everyone what a good rock and roll band we can be.” Perhaps they’ll even roll it out tonight, as they play the Vancouver Centre For The Performing Arts.

Here’s the soon-to-be-Totoized original version of Hash Pipe, from 2001’s Weezer (The Green Album).

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo