West Shore RCMP say they had to give out fines to a couple who were practicing with a crossbow at Esquimalt Lagoon.

It happened Wednesday evening.

Mounties say there were plenty of beer cans found and it was determined the man and woman were target shooting.

The bow was seized and fines of $250 for open liquor were handed down to a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Colwood.