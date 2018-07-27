Arizona State Lottery Launching Lotto Ticket Featuring Alice Cooper.

Alice Cooper will be featured on a new lottery scratcher ticket as part of the Arizona Lottery. Set to launch August 7th and available through Halloween, the series includes six top prizes of $50,000 each, with second-chance prizes that range from Cooper memorabilia to VIP tickets and pre-show party access to the legendary rocker’s annual “Christmas Pudding” concert.

“You know you’ve made it in this world when you’re an answer on ‘Jeopardy’, ‘Wheel Of Fortune’, a likeness of your head is on a PEZ dispenser, or if your face is plastered all over an Arizona Lottery ticket,” says Cooper.

“We are excited to join legendary musical artist Alice Cooper with this exclusive ticket,” adds Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar. “The Arizona Lottery is dedicated to supporting vital programs that serve people across the state and we are proud of the work Alice is doing with the Solid Rock teen center to provide incredible resources, positivity and excellence for Arizona youth.”

~Graham