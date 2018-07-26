Paul McCartney Scolds Audience for Using Phones at Club Gig.

Paul McCartney was playing in a tiny club, the Cavern Club in Liverpool, and delivered a message. You can rock out, you can sing along, you can (and likely will) have a great time. Just leave your cellphones in your pockets and purses.

Paul stopped mid-way through a rundown of Eddie Cochran’s classic “Twenty Flight Rock” today (July 26) to tell the audience to put their phones away. There had apparently been an understanding that cellphone photography and videography were forbidden, but the crowd – some of whom were standing a couple feet from their idol – were not complying.

“You’ve all been told not to take photos,” McCartney said, “You’re taking them, and you’re taking them, and it’s putting me off! So, you know, play by the rules, man!”.

~Graham