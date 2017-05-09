Don’t know who to vote for? The Q! breaks it down for you.

We asked the candidates of the major parties representing the southern island to answer four questions we think are important to our listeners. Click your riding below (find your riding here!) to read how your candidates responded.

Don’t forget, you can vote in advance from 8:00 am–8:00 pm on April 29 & 30, and May 3–6.

Saanich North and the Islands · NDP: Gary Holman / Green Party: Adam Olsen / Liberal: Stephen P. Roberts / Independent: Jordan Templeman

Saanich South · Liberal: David Calder / Libertarian: Andrew Paul McLean / Green Party: Mark Neufeld / VI Party: Richard Percival Pattee / NDP: Lana Popham

Victoria-Beacon Hill · Liberal: Karen Bill / Green Party: Kalen Harris / NDP: Carole James / Libertarian: Art Lowe

Victoria-Swan Lake · NDP: Rob Fleming / Christopher Alan Maxwell / Liberal: Stacey Piercey

Oak Bay-Gordon Head · NDP: Bryce Casavant / Liberal: Alex Dutton / Green Party: Andrew John Weaver / VI Party: Jin Dong Yang-Riley

Langford-Juan de Fuca · Libertarian: Scott Burton / NDP: John Horgan / VI Party: Willie Nelson / Liberal: Cathy Noel / Green Party: Brendan Ralfs

Esquimalt-Metchosin · NDP: Mitzi Jayne Dean / Liberal: Barb Desjardins / Green Party: Andy MacKinnon / Libertarian: Josh Steffler

Please note: the BC NDP and the BC Liberal party each responded with unified answers.

Saanich North and the Islands

NDP: Gary Holman

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

Green Party: Adam Olsen

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The Green Party supports the distribution and sale of marijuana through multiple channels and it does not want the industry to be dominated by multinational corporations. Similar to the craft brewing industry, consumers should be able to sample and purchase product at a producer’s location. Pharmacies should also play a distribution role, along with the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB). However, the Green Party would leave it up to the LDB to determine their level of involvement in marijuana distribution.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

The construction of the Site C dam, the most expensive public infrastructure project in BC history, should not proceed. The demand for electricity has actually gone down slightly since 2005. While the BC Liberals are intent on sinking billions of dollars into building a dam to supply cheap electricity for LNG projects, a vastly expanded LNG industry has failed to materialize, negating the need for this power. The Site C dam is also actively driving clean energy investment out of the province.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

A B.C. Green government will lower the legal voting age to 16. Studies indicate that those who vote the first time they are eligible to do so are more likely to continue voting throughout their lifetime than those who do not vote the first time they are eligible.

Lowering the voting age to 16 will mean that youth may be able to vote when they are still in high school and taking civics courses that will educate them in politics and our parliamentary system of government. They will be more informed and engaged in our democratic process the first time they vote. Schools may also coordinate their own “get out the vote” program for eligible students in conjunction with existing “mock votes” and debates for ineligible students.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Ombudsperson’s report, Misfire, is explicitly clear: B.C. government was wrong to fire the eight public health researchers in 2012. As this report details, there were serious internal problems in government’s handling of this situation. Among many inexcusable outcomes, it lead to a tragic outcome for Roderick MacIsaac and his family.

The Ombudsperson found that the internal investigations that formed the basis of the government’s firing decision were unfair and ineffective. He found that investigators jumped to conclusions, made assumptions, and made decisions without adequate evidence. They did not undertake an objective fact-finding investigation.

It is essential that the egregious problems that led to this being able to happen are remedied. As Ombudsperson Jay Chalke has explained, we need to change the way in which the public service manages investigations and dismissals. If elected, a B.C. Green government will act quickly and decisively on the Ombudsperson’s report into the 2012 Ministry of Health Firings.

Liberal: Stephen P. Roberts

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Independent: Jordan Templeman

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

Saanich South

Liberal: David Calder

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Libertarian: Andrew Paul McLean

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

I think Mr Keith Komar, a member of our board answered the question of marijuana legalization best, so I will just tell you what he said:

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada “leaked” some information on their pending roll out of legalization in July 2018. Here are the main points that were addressed:

– The Federal Government will be in charge of making sure Cannabis is “safe and secure”

– 4 Plants per household

– Provinces will have the “right” to decide how to distribute & sell Cannabis and set prices

– Ottawa will set minimum age of 18 but provinces may opt for a higher age limit

In light of this release the BC Libertarian Party would like to discuss its plan for legalization under these regulations as best we can. We understand that for the Cannabis community there has never been a more important election.

As a place to start in BC, we would promote the dispensary option as the way forward with general retail sales, but we would also like to include, bars, cafes, nightclubs, vapour lounges etc. in this model, as they would be high income generating business ventures, helping our tourism industry greatly. We have seen that the Licensed Producer / mail order model does not provide sufficient access to people who require Cannabis as a medicine. People deserve access to safe, quality medicine and the dispensary model has worked the best so far to provide that. We would also ensure that Craft Cannabis was included in our “rights” as a province to regulate. BC Cannabis is world renowned and we will not allow Ottawa to squeeze us out of the economic equation. This is, and always will be, OUR industry and the BC Libertarian Party will not stand aside and watch the economic benefits be taken away from us. We would accept 18 years old as “legal age” for recreational Cannabis use.

The last issue that was released was a rule that says we will only be allowed to grow 4 plants per household. This is a completely absurd, authoritarian rule that serves only one purpose: to ensure that people will continue to be consumers in this market. It is not acceptable and we would challenge it in court. People MUST be allowed to grow as much Cannabis as they require, either for medicinal, recreational or sustainable use. The next question that arises from this “law” is: “How do you enforce this?” What does the 4 plant per house street patrol cost? And how much authority will they have to make sure that people aren’t growing 6 plants in their garden? These are very disturbing questions to us that need to be answered.

There is still another issue left untouched in this discussion and it is the 800 pound elephant in the room. The federal government has refused to put a halt to the arrests of Canadians who are guilty of nothing more than possession of a plant. We cannot allow this to continue. One of the first orders of business for the Libertarians in Victoria would be to stop police from arresting people for Cannabis distribution, possession and consumption. We would then work with municipalities to set up legal a framework to allow the Craft industry to “come out of the closet” and flourish in a free market. This would be a huge economic boost to this province and would be a travesty if we let the federal government push us out of the production of this plant.

This election has become the most important election ever to the Cannabis community in B.C. Whoever we elect to Victoria this cycle will be in charge of rolling out legalization. Not one major party has been willing to go on the public record for whatever reason, but the B.C. Libertarian Party believes that the people of this province have spoken on this issue, the experts have given us their best advice and now it is time to end prohibition on this plant and allow the citizens of BC to enjoy its many uses. We feel that this plan prioritizes the needs of the people, not the wants of the politically connected businesses and greedy politicians.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

As I understand it, the site C Damn is not necessary, It should be scrapped until it is needed, but also in addition to that we need to Allow private alternatives to ICBC, BC Hydro, Translink, BC Ferries, WorkSafeBC, BCLC, & BC Liquor and show no government favoritism for these former government monopolies.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

I personally would support the lowering of the voting age to 16, as the government that is elected will be in charge when those kids turn 18, however there is no party position or platform position on this issue

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

I have no comment on that as I do not know enough about it, I was not living in BC at the time and at this point it is something that happened 5 yrs ago.

Green Party: Mark Neufeld

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

VI Party: Richard Percival Pattee

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

NDP: Lana Popham

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

Victoria-Beacon Hill

Liberal: Karen Bill

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Green Party: Kalen Harris

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

I believe we should look to our liquor regulations for guidance. We have a good record in regulating the potency of the product and access to it. It also allows for small scale producers to participate while ensuring sufficient accountability.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

The Site C Dam is completely unnecessary. It’s been shown that there does not appear to be any need for the power, even in the medium to long term. In fact, Site C has a very high opportunity cost in that it has driven alternative energy producers out of the market, costing jobs immediately and export capacity in the future.

The intelligent solution to BC’s power needs would be to begin building a network of smaller power projects closer to population centers to build resiliency into our power grid rather than relying heavily on mega-projects and reducing wasted energy over long transmission lines.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Yes, in conjunction with the implementation of a comprehensive civics program in schools beginning in elementary schools.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

Absolutely. We can start with firing Christy Clark and her government on May 9th. We can then begin to fully understand out who was ultimately responsible for the mishandling of the firings and proceed accordingly. I think much of the disillusionment of voters in BC comes from the apparent lack of accountability in our government.

NDP: Carole James

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

Libertarian: Art Lowe

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Marijuana: It should be sold whatever way that people want to buy and sell it, with government ensuring only that force or fraud isn’t involved and it not sold to kids.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site-C dam. Don’t know if it is necessary or not, but either way there should be no public (tax) money involved, no force (expropriation) or fraud (false accounting) involved in the decision or construction. Why? Because we are Libertarians with principles, not fraudulent politicians lining our pockets or the pockets of our business friends with public funds. Also it should be noted, people who own the land should have the right to decide for themselves. If they want their property to be used or not, nor should be up to government to force anything on it’s citizen’s or their property, without consent.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

yes

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

Heads should roll and compensation should be paid. A man has died because of this bullying. There are plenty of other examples of government bullying and defaming people, and they too should be compensated.

Victoria-Swan Lake

NDP: Rob Fleming

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

Christopher Alan Maxwell

1.) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

BC Greens believe that recreational marijuana should not be sold through liquor stores. We will look into licensing dispensaries, with an eye towards making certain that they’re run in a safe and regulated manner.

2.) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

The Site C dam is totally unnecessary: We do not need the power that it will produce; the power will cost too much to produce; we do not have the industry (LNG) that the power was targeted for and given the global supply of LNG, and the move towards renewable sources of energy, the industry will not be competitive in BC without massive subsidies from BC taxpayers. Building Site C floods thousands of hectares of agricultural land, damages relations with First Nations, and is an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars.

3.) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Yes. When somebody votes the first time they’re eligible, they are much more likely to continue to vote throughout their life. Lowering the voting age will mean that youth will often be able to vote while still in high school – a time of their life when they’re still taking civics classes and can be reached through a school wide “Get Out The Vote” program.

4.) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The voters always have the ability to hold the government accountable for their actions.

Liberal: Stacey Piercey

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

NDP: Bryce Casavant

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

Liberal: Alex Dutton

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Green Party: Andrew John Weaver

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

VI Party: Jin Dong Yang-Riley

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

Langford-Juan de Fuca

Libertarian: Scott Burton

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

NDP: John Horgan

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

VI Party: Willie Nelson

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

Liberal: Cathy Noel

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Green Party: Brendan Ralfs

We’ve not yet heard from this candidate. When they get their answers to us, we’ll post ’em here!

Esquimalt-Metchosin

NDP: Mitzi Jayne Dean

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

Under the federal legislation, the provinces need to decide many important elements, including price, taxation, age, as well as how marijuana products are distributed and sold. This requires careful study. A BC NDP government will establish a cross-ministry working group to study these important issues, consult with the public and municipalities, and make recommendations on how to proceed.

The BC NDP takes this issue very seriously – in 2016, John Horgan sent senior caucus members Mike Farnworth and Carole James to Washington State and Oregon to study how the system works there. We’ll have effective regulations that meet federal laws while ensuring communities and kids stay safe.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is a ballooning pet project of Christy Clark, that is at risk of doubling in cost. She is making a $9 billion+ gamble with British Columbian’s money, leaving BC Hydro customers on the hook for the costs. She avoided independent oversight, ignored experts, and pushed the project through no matter what others said.

The BC NDP have been clear: deciding if the project is necessary or unnecessary should not be a political decision. It should be examined by experts. Our position is that we would send the project to the British Columbia Utilities Commission to make an independent determination on whether the project is necessary for British Columbia. This is where the project should have been reviewed in the first place, but Christy Clark avoided that oversight.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Young people often work, pay taxes and take a keen interest in our province’s future. They deserve the right to have their say in the future of our province, and British Columbians benefit from hearing the perspective of all generations.

The BC NDP have not specifically committed to reducing the voting age to 16 in our platform. If we form the next government, we will examine the possibility as we undertake electoral reform and a referendum on proportional representation.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

The Chalke report found that at all levels, the BC government failed the health researchers and their families – in the firings themselves, and in the years following. “They did not deserve” he wrote, “the significant personal, financial and professional harm they suffered”.

The Chalke report is thorough and makes 41 recommendations to redress the harm suffered by the researchers and their families – although, in Roderick MacIssac’s case, no redress could ever go far enough.

While the Chalke report states that no further action is required, the researchers and their families have stated they are interested in pursuing the matter further.

If we form the next government, we would review the Chalke report with senior members of the civil service before determining what to do.

Liberal: Barb Desjardins

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana. Its passage would then require the Province to introduce the consumption and sale of cannabis in British Columbia in a manner that is practical and safe for all British Columbians, with our number one priority remaining the health and safety of our children. We will work with health and public safety officials to ensure our three principles on cannabis legalization are respected:

o Keep it out of the hands of minors

o Keep the profits out of organized crime

o Ensure quality control and appropriate labelling

If re-elected, we will immediately form an expert panel, made up of health and public safety experts, to advise on the development and implementation of regulations that bring the cannabis industry out of the hands of criminals and under a strictly monitored and enforced regulatory framework. For example, we will ask them to advise on how and where cannabis should be sold, restrictions in terms of proximity to schools, number of stores in a community, and safeguards for British Columbians who do not want to be exposed to second-hand smoke – especially children.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

Site C is the largest infrastructure project in B.C. and the largest clean energy project under construction in North America. It means thousands of jobs for British Columbians and a hundred years of clean, affordable and reliable power. Our province will be able to meet the increasing demand for electricity as our population is expected to grow by one million and our power needs by 40%.

Site C will contribute $3.2 billion to our economy during construction and is benefiting communities right across our province. More than 275 B.C. businesses located across our province have participated in Site C construction so far, with many opportunities still to come.

And more than 2,000 people are directly working on Site C right now – 81% of them are British Columbians. Each of those workers is taking home a good paycheque that enables them to look after the people they love.

The Site C Clean Energy Project is the only way to guarantee 100 years of clean, affordable, and reliable electricity – enough to power 450,000 B.C. homes and to secure our electricity needs, now and in the future.

Today’s BC Liberals will move forward and get Site C built. We have a plan and will stick to it.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Today’s BC Liberals do not support lowering BC’s voting age to 16.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

These events over four years ago were deeply unfortunate, and clearly not acceptable. That’s why the government asked the Ombudsperson, an independent officer of the Legislature, to look into what happened and help make sure that it never occurs again.

The Ombudsperson’s report is very clear that there was no political involvement or interference in the firings. Hiring and firing decisions in the public service are made by civil servants, not by politicians – and that’s the way it should be. The Ombudsperson made a number of recommendations to help the public service move forward, and the head of the public service has accepted all of those recommendations.

Green Party: Andy MacKinnon

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

This decision should be based on the experiences of US States (and other jurisdictions) that currently sell legal marijuana. Some have suggested using existing liquor stores, but there are downsides to this approach. For example, a physician friend knows of patients who are using marijuana to treat an alcohol addiction, and they shouldn’t be forced to go to a liquor store to purchase marijuana.

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

The Site C dam is unnecessary. We don’t need the power now, we’re unlikely to need it for the foreseeable future, and if it ever went into production it certainly couldn’t produce power for the price at which we could sell it. And all of this is before we consider the environmental consequences (loss of habitat, greenhouse gas production), betrayal of local First Nations, and incurred long-term debt.

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

Yes.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

Yes.

Libertarian: Josh Steffler

1) When recreational marijuana is legalized, how should it be sold?

There should be a free market, just like alcohol it should be sold in stores, dispensaries, cafes, nightclubs and cannabis friendly business

2) Is the Site C dam necessary or unnecessary? Why?

We should prepare for the expanded need for electricity coming in the years ahead, that being said, property rights must be upheld, if the government cannot convince the property owners to sell their land, they should not expropriate it to run roughshod over them and build it without permission of the land owners

3) Do you support lowering BC’s voting age to 16?

No, voting is for adults. We pay the taxes, we vote, when you pay the taxes you should get the vote.

4) Should someone be held accountable (terminated or criminally charged) for the botched firings of health researchers in 2012?

Yes, the rule of law should never be undermined by government exemptions for themselves. We are ALL equal under the law.