Ed is off the week of January 30th to February 3rd. Scott James will egg sit in the interim. Win tickets to Colin James from Scott this week. Be caller 9 when Scott plays a Colin James song to win. The winner also goes into the G.P.D for an upgrade to 4 tickets to the show and a meet and greet with Colin.
Colin James [Amazon]Fridays at 8:40am, get into our pool to win the lottery. Sorry, no win on the Friday, January 27th draw :(

Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Hello Pluto… After traveling for 9 years and 3 billion miles, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft .

NO COMMENTS

Leave a reply