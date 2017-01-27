Ed are off the week of January 30th – February 3rd. Scott James will egg sit in the interim.
Fridays at 8:40am, get into our pool to win the lottery. Good luck to all 9 listeners that got into the Friday, January 27th draw!
Here are the numbers the dryer kicked out this week:
2,10,11,22,25,42,49

Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Hello Pluto… After traveling for 9 years and 3 billion miles, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft .

NO COMMENTS

Leave a reply