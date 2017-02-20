The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of 6 runners running 700KM, from Port Hardy to Victoria, to raise awareness and funds to battle PTSD. This year, our very own awesome roadie Chris is a team member!
(If anyone has the energy for this… why, it would be Chris!)
mFriday’s at 8:40am, get into our pool to win the lottery.
Sorry! no win on the Friday, February 17th draw :(
We are trying to think up ways to break the losing streak. So far, the best suggestion we came up with is chuck a can (empty?) into the dryer whilst spin it. If you have another suggestion, fire me an email: graham.caddy@jpbg.ca
This is…. we incendiary.
So awesome! Bruce Springsteen made an Australian boy’s night during a show in Brisbane.
