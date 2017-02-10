Hey! enjoy BC Family Day this Monday, February 20th! We will be back in on Tuesday.
Fridays at 8:40am, get into our pool to win the lottery. Good luck to our 9 listeners that got into the Friday, February 10th draw! (Sorry about the grainy picture. Ed is just learning the camera.)
Here are the numbers for the week: 8,20,24,35,42,43,46
These are funny. Wonder how many of these people would say these to the players face?
Hello Pluto… After traveling for 9 years and 3 billion miles, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft .