Hey! enjoy BC Family Day this Monday, February 20th! We will be back in on Tuesday.

Fridays at 8:40am, get into our pool to win the lottery. Good luck to our 9 listeners that got into the Friday, February 10th draw! (Sorry about the grainy picture. Ed is just learning the camera.)

Here are the numbers for the week: 8,20,24,35,42,43,46

These are funny. Wonder how many of these people would say these to the players face?

Hello Pluto… After traveling for 9 years and 3 billion miles, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft .