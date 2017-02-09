Win tickets to Tom Petty (Thursday, August 17th at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver) this week. Caller #100 when we play a Tom Petty song between 6AM – 9AM.

Join us at 7:15AM for The Q!’s Blankin’ Nooner.

Finish the line we give you via text and we’ll pick a winner. Winner gets a gift basket valued at over $105 from the love den in Langford and also gets into our G.P.D for a gift basket valued at over $220 and overnight stay in a “luxurious” hotel.

Fridays at 8:40am, get into our pool to win the lottery. Sorry, no win on the Friday, January 27th draw :(

These are funny. Wonder how many of these people would say these to the players face?

Hello Pluto… After traveling for 9 years and 3 billion miles, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft .