Cliff’s Call – January 18 – K.K.K Attention Grabbers.
Cliff’s Call – January 18 – K.K.K Attention Grabbers.
100.3 The Q! (CKKQ-FM), a division of
the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group LP
100.3 The Q! is a unique brand of rock radio which serves the unique lifestyle of rock music fans on southern Vancouver Island, led by the award-winning Ed Bain and The Q! Morning show. We're an adult rock station which features classic artists like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, along with a blend of newer music from the likes of Foo Fighters and The Black Keys. We never take ourselves too seriously, but do take a serious role in being an active community partner for a wide range of causes and events in Victoria and beyond.