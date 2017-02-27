Yes, Virginia: Bill Paxton Was In A New Wave Band In The 80s

We were greatly saddened to hear of Bill Paxton‘s passing over the weekend, due to complications from surgery, and his exit triggered the recall of an almost-buried factoid about his pre-cinematic fame musical endeavors.

Before he became well known for his performances in Frailty, Aliens, Twister and Titanic, among others, he was a member of awe-inspiringly named 1990s new wavers Martini Ranch, of which Andrew Todd Rosenthal was also a member. They released their debut album Holy Cow in the late 80s; it featured Devo‘s Alan Myers and Mark Mothersbaugh on the single How Can The Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture?; other guests included The B-52s‘ Cindy Wilson and actors Judge Reinhold and Bud Cort.

The album also saw a pairing which would be revisited in years to come: the video for Reach was directed by none other than his future Titanic pal, James Cameron.

The only question now is: Did Martini Ranch take cues from Mr. Mister, or did Mr. Mister take cues from Martini Ranch?

Love, Dr. Scott James

