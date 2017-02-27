Yes, Virginia: Bill Paxton Was In A New Wave Band In The 80s

by Scott James -

Jeremy Sumpter, Matt O'Leary, Bill Paxton -- Frailty [Horror Freak News]

We were greatly saddened to hear of Bill Paxton‘s passing over the weekend, due to complications from surgery, and his exit triggered the recall of an almost-buried factoid about his pre-cinematic fame musical endeavors.

Before he became well known for his performances in Frailty, Aliens, Twister and Titanic, among others, he was a member of awe-inspiringly named 1990s new wavers Martini Ranch, of which Andrew Todd Rosenthal was also a member.  They released their debut album Holy Cow in the late 80s; it featured Devo‘s Alan Myers and Mark Mothersbaugh on the single How Can The Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture?; other guests included The B-52sCindy Wilson and actors Judge Reinhold and Bud Cort.

Martini Ranch -- Holy Cow [Sire/Warner Bros.]

The album also saw a pairing which would be revisited in years to come:  the video for Reach was directed by none other than his future Titanic pal, James Cameron.

The only question now is:  Did Martini Ranch take cues from Mr. Mister, or did Mr. Mister take cues from Martini Ranch?

Love, Dr. Scott James
