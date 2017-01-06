A group of researchers at MIT crunched the numbers and put out a study. First they set a baseline for “fame” established by counting the number of language editions of Wikipedia that include entries devoted to a person. Anyone with 20+ editions ranks among the famous. Sure, not a perfect science, but the researchers argue a pretty good case for their methodology.

What did they find? First of all, the number of famous people overall has multiplied as our methods of communication have grown.

“The slope that emerged with the popularization of shorter forms of printing, like journals and newspapers in the late seventeenth century, increased with the introduction of new communication technologies, like film, radio, and television,” notes the study. “So in the twentieth century we produced famous people at a rate we never did before.”