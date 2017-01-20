There are many artists who have told Donald Trump to stop playing their music at his presidential rallies and events affiliated with his campaign.

There was Neil Young. Adele. Twisted Sister. Aerosmith. R.E.M. Elton John. Queen. The estates of George Harrison and Pavarotti.

And the Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones publicly requested that the Republican nominee stops using their work: “The Rolling Stones have never given permission to the Trump campaign to use their songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately.”

Trump had previously used multiple songs by the Stones, including Brown Sugar and You Can’t Always Get What You Want, to soundtrack his rallies, before walking out to their 1981 hit Start Me Up at a May victory speech in Indiana.

However, Donald Trump appeared to be using Thursday Jan. 19 inauguration welcome concert as a golden opportunity to troll Mick and Keith. The then President-elect played a trio of the group’s classics (Let’s Spend the Night Together, You Can’t Always Get What You Want, and Heart of Stone) as his playlist for the proceedings.

Heart of Stone was a strange choice. It’s one of the bitterest love songs ever released, and it was the song Trump chose as the soundtrack to his entrance alongside wife Melania.

Heart of Stone lyrics