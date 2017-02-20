Bruce Springsteen made an Australian boy’s night during a show in Brisbane. When The Boss saw teenager Nathan Testa’s sign saying that he missed school for the concert, Springsteen addressed him directly.

“You know this song? You know it on guitar?” Springsteen asked, referring to the tune “Growing Up.” Testa replied that he did, and was invited onstage and handed a guitar. They sang ‘Growing Up,” together and Tesla did pretty A-OK.

Bruce gave Testa a sweet lesson as well. He showed him how to bring down the band, and then said, “Before we continue, a lesson. When I was your age, I got my first guitar. I brought it home. I realized it wasn’t about how well you played it, but how good you looked doing it. So I got in front of the mirror and I tried some different poses.”