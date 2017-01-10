The record isn’t dead.

UK vinyl sales have reached their highest number since 1991, according to data collected by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI)

Last year more than 3.2 million records were records sold, a 53 percent increase from 2015. Vinyl sales pale to the 45 billion audio streams recorded in 2016, but it’s a big deal for what was once considered an extinct format.

David Bowie’s posthumous Blackstar LP sold more than twice as many copies of 2015’s top-seller, Adele’s 25.

But vinyl still has a long way to go from sales in the ’70s and ’80s. According to data from the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl sales at their peak moved somewhere around 500 million singles and 350 million LPs.